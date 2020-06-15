Purple Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ launched for BTS fans

Although it may not be as strong as during their heyday, K-pop is still a force to reckon with and presents an opportunity for many companies to keep in touch with their younger customers. Of course, Samsung is in the perfect position to capitalize on that opportunity, partnering with the biggest idol groups in South Korea to promote their products. Sometimes, though, it does more than just sign up some stars to market its latest smartphones and accessories and actually makes special edition variants to get fans rushing to grab one or even some.

The seven-member boy band BTS is currently one of the most popular K-pop groups currently making rounds, mostly over the Internet these days. It’s no surprise then, that, Samsung would employ the young men for some promotional campaign. But unlike its previous Blankpink editions, BTS is getting the royal treatment with special editions Samsung’s more expensive mobile products.

Sporting a purple glass and metal exterior, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes in both 5G and LTE variants. In addition to BTS branding on the back and the phone’s theme, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition box comes with freebies for fans, including stickers to customize their phone or their rooms and photo cards they can show off to their friends.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition follows the same purple color theme and branding, at least on the charging case. Although there’s no mention of stickers, the box does come with the same photo cards keepsakes to thrill fans of the group.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be the first to become available for pre-order on June 15, exclusively from the Weverse fan platform in South Korea and the US. The Galaxy S20+ 5G and 4G BTS Editions as well as the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be more widely available for pre-orders online via Samsung.com. All three will fully launch on July 9, though no prices have been mentioned.