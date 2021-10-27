PS5 and PS4 State of Play live: How to watch and why

As announced last week, Sony is hosting another State of Play presentation later today. While the last one, which happened toward the beginning of September, focused mainly on first-party games heading to the PS5, this one will be quite a bit different. Today we’ll hear more about third-party projects in the works for both PS5 and PS4, so whether you haven’t managed to get your hands on the hard-to-find PS5 yet or are just sticking with the PS4 for now, this is still worth tuning into.

Today’s State of Play will be going live at 2 PM PDT/5 PM EDT later today, so a little under three hours from the time of this writing. If you’re looking to watch it live, you have two places you’ll be able to tune in: YouTube and Twitch. The YouTube livestream is already up, so you can watch the presentation via the video we’ve embedded below when the time comes.

If you’re more of a Twitch fan, you’ll be able to catch the presentation by tuning into the PlayStation Twitch channel. These are the only two official streams Sony has announced for today’s State of Play presentation, and it’s important to note that co-streaming the event may not be the best idea because Sony says it will be using licensed, copyrighted music during the show.

In any case, we don’t know what Sony is planning to have on tap today because Sony isn’t talking specifics, but the company has left us some rather vague details. However, we know that the show will last around 20 minutes, and Sony says that it will “share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.” When the State of Play was announced last week, we speculated that games like Elden Ring and Ghostwire: Tokyo could make an appearance, and we’re still hopeful for fresh glimpses at both.

Of course, we’ll also keep our fingers crossed for a big, new announcement. We’ll be covering the State of Play as it happens right here at SlashGear, so if you aren’t able to watch it live, be sure to check back with us later today for our coverage.