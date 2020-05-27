Project xCloud preview gets five big games today

If you’re participating in Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview, then here’s some good news: you’ve got five new games to check out today. The five games that Microsoft is adding to the preview cover a fairly wide range of genres, so there’s a bit of something for everyone in this mix. There’s even a recently released first-party Xbox One game that is well worth checking out.

We’re talking, of course, about Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which is perhaps today’s most exciting addition to the Project xCloud lineup. The sequel to the widely loved Ori and the Blind Forest, it seems that Ori and the Will of the Wisps was just as warmly received as it predecessor, so if you’ve yet to play it, this is a good opportunity (just make sure you play Ori and the Blind Forest first).

Joining Ori and the Will of the Wisps is Batman: Arkham Knight, another sequel that wrapped up Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy back in 2015. Not only was this the last game in the Arkham trilogy, but it was also the final game in the mainline Arkham series, being followed only by the mobile title Batman: Arkham Underworld and finally Batman: Arkham VR.

Next up on the list is Mortal Kombat X, a game that’s looking a little long in the tooth now that its successor Mortal Kombat 11 has had plenty of time to establish itself. Still, if you’re looking to put Project xCloud through its paces, a good way to do it is by using a fighting game. Standing in stark contrast to the brutality of Mortal Kombat is LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, which is the fourth game joining the preview today.

Finally, we’ve got something for those who are really looking to sink their teeth into a game: Pillars of Eternity, the 5th and final game joining the lineup today. An RPG in the vein of the old Infinity Engine PCRPGs, Pillars of Eternity should definitely give you something to do while we’re stuck social distancing. All of these games are landing on Project xCloud today, so go take them for a spin if you’re in the preview.