Post-apocalyptic city builder game Frostpunk is coming to iOS and Android

Frostpunk developer 11 Bit Studios today announced that the game will soon be coming to iOS and Android. Details on the mobile ports of Frostpunk are still fairly slim, but we know that 11 Bit Studios won’t be handling the development of the iOS and Android versions. Instead, 11 Bit has recruited NetEase, a Chinese developer that has partnered with a number of big developers and publishers in the past.

NetEase and 11 Bit have gotten the ball rolling on Frostpunk Mobile quickly, as the game already has a dedicated, but rather sparse, website up and running already. We don’t have a precise release date for Frostpunk Mobile yet, but the announcement today says that the game will be out both on Android and iOS later this year.

Also unknown is how the mobile version will differ from Frostpunk proper, if it does at all. The game’s title – Frostpunk Mobile – suggests that there might be some differences between the versions, but for now, 11 Bit is saying that the mobile version will be “Authentic to the original Frostpunk signature gameplay mechanics that players are used to.”

We’re also told that the game will “let players dive deeper into the post-apocalypse society survival experience,” but again, it’s hard to know what that means. NetEase and 11 Bit’s announcement says that we’ll have new features to look forward to in the mobile version, including “Roguelike Adventure, Law and Guild, Rare Animal Rescue Station, and Character Development.”

For more, it seems we’ll have to wait. Additional details, including a “detailed release timeline,” will be revealed at NetEase’s annual product launch event on May 20th, so perhaps we’ll get the see the game in action then? We’ll let you know when more is revealed, so stay tuned for that.