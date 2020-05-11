Porsche Track Precision App can be displayed on the car’s infotainment screen

Porsche has announced that it has extended the functionality of the Porsche Track Precision App. The update allows the app to be displayed on the car’s infotainment screen via Apple CarPlay. While displayed on the screen, the app can be operated via the Porsche Communication Management System.

Before the update, the app was only available on smartphones. The update to version 3.2 also brings Porsche drivers 100 additional pre-programmed racetracks. With the extra 100 tracks added to the app, the total is now more than 300 international circuits. The app can be further extended with individual track recordings.

The app supports current-generation Porsche 911 and 718 models. The app can record, analyze, and display individual driving data on the track. Porsche says that the goal is to allow drivers to develop their driving style. The app offers detailed real-time data on speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, braking force, and engine RPM while driving.

The app can connect to various control units in the car via the PCM and add data from vehicle sensors. Among the main features of the app are automatic lap time recording using GPS data. The app is also able to record video from smartphones or action cams while driving and combine it with data afterward.

A version of the app for the Apple Watch allows recording to be started and stopped from the watch and can record the driver’s pulse. The watch app can also vibrate if the driver achieves a new personal best time. Video and data can also be shared via social media and offloaded to the iPad for further analysis via AirDrop. One of the more exciting features of the app is that the app offers current time and speed in relation to a reference lap and can predict the current lap time.