Porsche issues a recall on some 2021 Cayman, Boxster, and 718 Spyders

Porsche has announced a recall and a stop sale order covering 190 of its mid-engined 2021 Cayman, Boxster, and 718 Spyder models. The recall and stop sale comes due to a risk of cracked connecting rods that could lead to catastrophic engine failure. Impacted models include the 2021 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, Cayman GTS 4.0, and Boxster GTS 4.0.

Cars covered in the recall may need engines replaced to remedy the issue. Porsche says that 20 of the vehicles covered in the recall have been delivered, and all of those vehicles will receive new engines. All of the engines in these cars are flat-six units that could have a connecting rod that can crack and lead to engine damage, stalling, and possibly fire.

The stop sale order issued by Porsche covers coupe models. While all versions of the car already delivered to customers will see their engines replaced no matter what, other vehicles that have been purchased but not delivered or are still on dealer lots will be evaluated to determine if they need an engine replacement.

Porsche says that it is unaware of any problems resulting from faulty connecting rods and says that all owners who took delivery of vehicles with defective engines have been notified of the recall. Porsche says that it first became aware of the issue on March 8, and documents have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At least one owner has taken to an online Porsche forum claiming that his 718 Cayman GT4 was covered in the recall and that he had received a letter from Porsche. In the letter, the automaker said the vehicle could be delayed by 3 to 6 months to remedy the issue.