Porsche and PUMA team for shoes inspired by the 911 Turbo

The Porsche 911 Turbo is one of the automaker’s most iconic cars. The car is known as much for its design as it is for its performance. The 911 Turbo has been in production for nearly five decades and has survived through eight generations. Porsche and PUMA have announced that they are tying up to create a limited-edition collection of shoes to celebrate the iconic sports car.

The shoes were inspired by period-specific paint colors, rear wings, light bars, interiors, and body lines of the vehicles. PUMA selected two of its shoes, including the 1970s-inspired Future Rider and the motorsport-inspired Speedcat. Those lines became the basis for a pair of custom shoe styles reflecting the evolution of the 911 over time from being air-cooled to being water-cooled.

The Future Rider was chosen to represent the first four generations of air-cooled 911 Turbos. Speedcats represent the more recent water-cooled 911 Turbo cars. PUMA used original Porsche vehicle colors, including Riviera Blue, Guards Red, Saffron Yellow Metallic, and GT Silver Metallic, as inspiration for the shoes.

The entire PUMA x Porsche collection will produce only 500 pairs of shoes across the entire size range. The range will launch on November 17, 2020. The day before the launch, a pre-release will happen on November 16 at 12 PM ET to allow fans to purchase the limited-edition sneakers.

Sneaker collectors will have to be fast because the shoes will only be available to preorder for 2.7 seconds. That number comes from the time it takes the 2021 911 Turbo to reach 60 mph. The retail price for the shoes at launch will be $150 per pair, and they will be available to preorder here, assuming you’re fast enough.