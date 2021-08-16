Porsche 993 Remastered by Gunther Werks takes to the track

A company called Gunther Werks has worked with Porsche to take classic 911 sports cars and completely reinvigorate them turning them into something almost entirely new. One of the tuner’s most recent pieces of work is the Porsche 993 Remastered by Gunther Werks, which is the car’s official name. Gunther Werks plans to build only 25 vehicles with a starting price of $585,000.

Recently, Motor Trend had the opportunity to test a version of the car and put veteran race driver Randy Pobst behind the wheel of the car. Pobst hammered the 993 Remastered around the full track at Willow Springs. As you might expect, the car was extremely fast but did have some oversteer around one of the faster corners of the racetrack.

The car made four hot laps with the quickest at 1:27.60. For perspective, a 991.2 Turbo Cabriolet lapped the same track in 1:27.27, while a Porsche 991.1 Turbo S did the deed in 1:27.81. The Porsche 993 Remastered by Gunther Werks is more about handling than power, with an engine producing 431 horsepower.

Building the car requires a complete disassembly before the body is taken down to bare metal. The builders say the car is a sort of 993 GT3 RS that Porsche never officially built. The suspension was revised using mounting points from Porsche 964 and that 993 steering racks.

Once completely rebuilt, the car is fitted with extremely sticky tires that are also extremely wide. Pirelli Corsa front tires measure 295/30/ZR18, while the rear tires are 335/30/ZR18. The 431 horsepower engine is an air-cooled flat-six, which is said to have an extremely loud exhaust note. The car weighs under 2700 pounds, so it doesn’t need loads of power to be fast. With some tweaking, a yellow car featuring more aerodynamics was able to lap the track in 1:26.89.