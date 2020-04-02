Popular Law and Order: SVU character returns for new spin-off series

A popular character from hit TV show Law & Order: SVU will return in a new spin-off series, according to a new report. Actor Christopher Meloni is back in his role as detective Elliot Stabler, though fans will need to tune into the new crime series to see him. The series will be part of the new multi-year deal between creator Dick Wolf and Universal Television.

In February, Dick Wolf signed a deal with Universal Television that would, among other things, result in four TV series being renewed, including SVU, as well as commitments for multiple new shows. According to a new report from Deadline, the first of those new shows will be a Law & Order: SVU spin-off that features character Elliot Stabler as its lead.

Matt Olmstead of Chicago PD may be tapped as the new show’s writer and showrunner, though it’s unclear whether that will pan out. Wolf will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney, the report claims, also stating that this new series will be part of the wider Law & Order universe.

Actor Meloni who plays the role had moved on to some other television work, most notably being his two seasons in the lead role for crude series Happy!. It has been nearly nine years since Meloni’s last appearance in the series; it’s unclear why he made the decision to return to the Wolf universe after so much time has passed.

Wolf’s television empire remains as strong as ever and has recently expanded beyond the small screen with a scripted drama podcast called Hunted. In addition to the Law & Order franchise, Wolf Entertainment is also behind a number of other popular shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Cold Justice, FBI: Most Wanted and Murder for Hire. The new series will premiere on NBC.