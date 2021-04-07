Polestar 0 project will create a climate-neutral car

Electric vehicle maker Polestar has a plan to design and build a completely climate-neutral car by the year 2030. The Polestar 0 project plans to eliminate emissions rather than offset emissions by planting trees. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says that climate neutrality requires a rethink of the traditional approach, innovation, and technology that’s critical to success.

Ingenlath says that carbon offsetting is a “cop-out.” He’s pushing the company to create a completely climate-neutral car and is forcing his company to reach beyond what’s possible today. The company is already completely electric, so it doesn’t have to worry about emissions from combustion engines used in its vehicles.

Since emissions have already been eradicated from its vehicles, the company is working to eliminate all emissions that come from production. The company will use sustainability declarations that are common in industries like food and fashion production and apply those to future vehicle models. Polestar has climate targets integrated into its employee bonus system.

The new approach will start with the Polestar 2, and the company will disclose carbon footprint and traced risk materials labeling on its website. Polestar has a Head of Sustainability, Fredricka Klaren, who says that the company will work to eradicate all emissions resulting from production. Klaren says this is a historic and exciting time for automakers providing the opportunity to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular, and beautiful cars.

Ingenlath says that today when a Polestar 2 leaves the factory, it has a carbon footprint when it rolls out of the factory gates. By 2030, he and the company want to present a car that has no carbon footprint when it leaves the factory. The company will share continuous sustainability updates and more details and information on its plans over time.