Pokemon Presents confirmed for this week: What we’re expecting

This year is Pokemon‘s 25th anniversary, and while The Pokemon Company has indicated that it has big plans for the year, it hasn’t really revealed any of them just yet. We might finally get a look into the company’s plans for Pokemon‘s 25th this week, as a new Pokemon Presents presentation has been announced. While The Pokemon Company hasn’t told us what to expect from the presentation, we can take a few educated guesses.

Before we dive into those guesses, though, here are the details you should know: The Pokemon Company has confirmed that this Pokemon Presents presentation will be broadcasting tomorrow, February 26th, at 7 AM PST/10 AM EST on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. The company also says that it will include “about 20 minutes worth of Pokemon news,” without giving away any other details.

There are a few Pokemon projects in the pipeline that we wouldn’t be surprised to see during tomorrow’s presentation. Those include Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Unite, the latter of which is a Pokemon-themed MOBA for Switch, Android, and iOS. We learned just last week that Pokemon Unite will be getting an Android beta test next month, so it’s primed for more details during the Pokemon Presents broadcast tomorrow.

Beyond those, though, it seems we’re probably in for some new game announcements seeing as how Pokemon Sword and Shield are essentially finished at this point. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes have been rumored for years, so maybe we’ll finally see those? The Pokemon Company could surprise us and announce entirely new mainline Pokemon games, but that seems unlikely given that Sword and Shield are only about a year-and-a-half old at this point.

We’ll just have to tune into tomorrow and see what The Pokemon Company has lined up. One thing to note is that Game Freak is currently distributing a Pikachu that knows the move Sing in Sword and Shield – you can see the Pikachu in action in the brief trailer above and claim it by entering the password “P25MUSIC” in the Mystery Gift menu. Aside from that, check back here tomorrow morning for coverage on the Pokemon Presents presentation.