Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes tipped for 25th anniversary

Ever since the days of the Game Boy Advance, Game Freak has been remaking classic Pokemon games. So far, we’ve seen generations 1, 2, and 3 remade for more modern platforms, with generation 1 – Pokemon Red and Blue – even technically being remade twice thanks to the existence of Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. For years, players have been expecting remakes of the 4th generation Pokemon games – Diamond and Pearl – and according to new rumors, they might finally get those games in 2021.

That’s according to Spanish site Centro Pokemon, which spoke with “sources close to the company” who confirmed that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes are in the works for the Nintendo Switch. According to those sources, the remakes will be revealed in February, but we don’t know when they’ll release.

Those who didn’t like the more casual gameplay mechanics in Pokemon Let’s Go can apparently breathe a sigh of relief as well, as Centro Pokemon’s sources say that the Diamond and Pearl remakes will have traditional Pokemon catching mechanics. That’s all Centro Pokemon’s report says about the matter, leaving us with our imaginations about what these Pokemon remakes – which have traditionally been among the most fleshed-out games in the series – will look like on Nintendo Switch.

This is a good time to remind you that you should take all rumors with a grain of salt, particularly rumors surrounding Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes. These remakes have been rumored for years at this point, but they’ve yet to materialize. At this point, it almost seems better to ignore the rumors and not expect any Diamond and Pearl remakes until Game Freak itself confirms them.

That being said, 2021 is Pokemon‘s 25th anniversary, and yesterday The Pokemon Company announced that it’ll be hosting a year-long celebration in honor of that milestone. So, if there was ever a perfect time to finally release these Diamond and Pearl remakes, 2021 seems to be it. We’ll keep an eye out for more information, and we’ll let you know when there’s more to share.