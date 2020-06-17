Pokemon Cafe Mix lets you make Pikachu a latte

The Pokemon Company made a number of announcements during today’s Pokemon Presents broadcast, and while the new Pokemon Snap game for the Switch may have stolen the show, there was another interesting game revealed. Pokemon Cafe Mix is the name of the game, and it will have players running a Pokemon Cafe, preparing drinks and dishes for the Pocket Monsters that visit.

You’ll fulfill orders by first completing puzzles, and that Pokemon you have on staff will be able to help in that endeavor with the special skills that they bring to the table. You’ll be able to build a relationship with the Pokemon who come into your cafe, and you’ll also be able to upgrade it along the way to attract new guests.

Puzzles, it seems, are centered around linking certain Pokemon icons by drawing a continuous line through them with your finger. You’ll have a limited number of moves for each puzzle, and of course, there’s more than one type of Pokemon icon in each one, so the challenge comes in trying to link as many of the same icon as possible while working your way around other Pokemon and obstacles.

You’ll start your cafe with only Eevee on your staff, but the Pokemon Cafe Mix website says that you can add plenty more to your ranks as you play, including Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Munchlax, Piplup, Chansey, and of course, Pikachu.

The Pokemon Company describes Pokemon Cafe Mix as a free-to-start game that offers in-game purchases. It’ll be available on Switch, iOS, and Android, though at the moment, we don’t have a release date for the title. Despite that, you can pre-load the game on Switch, pre-order it on the App Store, or pre-register on the Google Play Store beginning today.