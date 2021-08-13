Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl info teased for Pokemon Presents event

We’ve got a few big Pokemon games on the horizon, including a couple of remakes and a new spin-off called Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and it won’t be long before we find out more about them. The Pokemon Company announced today that it will be hosting a new Pokemon Presents presentation next week. On tap for this new Pokemon Presents is new information about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Those of us here in the US will want to get up bright and early for this one, as it’s happening on Wednesday, August 18th, at 6 AM PDT/9 AM EDT. The Pokemon Company says that the presentation will be live streaming on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel, but at the time of this writing, at least, there’s no YouTube link for us to share yet.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are, as the name suggests, the long-awaited remakes of the two primary generation 4 games. Those are due out on November 19th, 2021, and they’ll be followed closely by Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 28th, 2022. Unlike most other Pokemon games, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be an action roleplaying game, and it’s set in the distant past of the Sinnoh region.

We haven’t seen a whole lot from any of those games yet, but with all three confirmed for this Pokemon Presents live stream, that will probably change next week. Of course, we could also see more from other games in the Pokemon franchise, specifically Pokemon Unite, which recently launched on Nintendo Switch and is coming to mobile devices in September.

We may even get a surprise announcement too, but considering that The Pokemon Company is currently working on these Diamond and Pearl remakes along with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a surprise announcement probably isn’t likely. However, regardless of what’s in store, we’ll let you know about all the major announcements, so check back here with us on Wednesday for coverage of the Pokemon Presents event.