Plex free movies and TV shows expand under new deal with Endemol Shine

Plex has struck a new content deal with Endemol Shine Group that expands the number of free movies and TV shows available through its streaming app. This deal comes only days after Plex announced that it had partnered with free ad-supported streaming service Crackle to integrate its content with its own platform, that itself building upon previous deals with major media companies.

Plex’s free TV shows and movies are exactly what they sound like: a section of the app where you can stream ad-supported content rather than videos you’d uploaded to your own personal server. These videos are provided through partnerships with multiple companies, including Lionsgate, MGM, Warner Bros, Legendary, and Magnolia Pictures.

The newly announced deal with Endemol Shine Group is the latest to expand the free content offerings; under it, Plex gets access to content like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Deal or No Deal, Peaky Blinders, Mr. Bean, and more. The free content from this deal will be made available to Plex users in multiple countries, including the US and UK, Canada, and Australia.

The titles available in each territory vary; Endemol breaks them down in its announcement here. Plex users in the US can expect shows like Bounty Hunters, Idris Elba: Kind of Speed, Total Wipeout UK, Water Rats, Murder Call, Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, Bananas in Pyjamas, My Kitchen Rules Australia, Restoration Home, and more. Many of these shows will also be available to users in the UK.

The Plex streaming app offers access to the free content — you don’t need to setup your own video server to access the streaming shows. The platform is available on mobile devices, as well as Windows, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, multiple gaming consoles, and more. The platform also offers access to the music service TIDAL, assuming you have a subscription.