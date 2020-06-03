PlayStation Store Days of Play sale serves up a bunch of PS4 game discounts

Summer is nearly upon us, which means we’re in for video game sales as far as the eye can see. There have already been a handful of PC sales, and there will undoubtedly be more as we make our way through June and July, but today, it’s the PlayStation 4’s turn. Sony has kicked off its Days of Play sale on the PlayStation Store, marking down a number of games for the next two weeks.

More specifically, the Days of Play sale runs from today, June 3rd, until June 17th here in North America. Head over to the PlayStation Store and you’ll be greeted by the Days of Play front page, which allows you to view bestsellers, games under $20, games that are only on PlayStation, and add-ons.

There are some big name titles discounted in this sale. Some stand-outs include Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $19.99, DOOM Eternal for $38.99, Red Dead Redemption 2 for $26.99, The Last of Us Remastered for $9.99, and God of War for $14.99.

If you’ve yet to play titles like God of War or Marvel’s Spider-Man, then this is the sale to pick them up. Just as well, The Last of Us Remastered could be a good pick up, especially since The Last of Us Part II launches on the final day of this sale. In all, Sony has discounted 202 products during the Days of Play sale.

Keep in mind too that PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions are 30% off, so if you need to re-up your subscription to either, now is the time to buy. Even if you don’t need to resubscribe, it’s probably worth picking up some more time now, because PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions don’t often get discounts as deep as 30%.