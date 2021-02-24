PlayStation State of Play serves up more info on PS5 games this week

It’s been a big week for PlayStation announcements, and it seems that the news is going to keep coming. Sony has announced that it will host a new State of Play broadcast later this week, and while it hasn’t given us specific information about the games it will showcase, it is dropping a few hints. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners alike will want to check this State of Play out, as Sony has confirmed it’ll be talking about games for both platforms.

The next State of Play will be happening tomorrow, February 25th, at 2 PM PST/5 PM EST. You’ll have your choice of either the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels if you want to watch, though a livestream YouTube link for the State of Play hasn’t been posted just yet.

Sony says that the State of Play will last for roughly 30 minutes and will feature deep dives into 10 different PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. It doesn’t name what those games are, but we can take a few educated guesses. We expect to see new things from Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart during tomorrow’s show, since those are arguably the biggest PlayStation exclusives on the horizon.

We’ll almost certainly see a deep dive on Returnal, as that game is right around the corner. We may also see games like Deathloop, Resident Evil 8, and Final Fantasy 16. One thing we definitely won’t hear about is the next-gen PlayStation VR that was announced yesterday, as Sony says that this State of Play won’t cover PlayStation hardware or business updates.

So, if you’re a PlayStation fan, be sure to set aside some time tomorrow to catch this State of Play. Maybe we’ll finally get some release dates for some of these upcoming PS5 exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West and Final Fantasy 16? We’ll let you know if anything big is announced, so stay tuned for more.