PlayStation State of Play 2022 kicks off with Gran Turismo 7 showcase

With all of the hubbub surrounding games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, it was starting to feel a little bit like Gran Turismo 7 was getting lost in the noise. Sony is aiming to bring the game back to the forefront with a new State of Play dedicated entirely to Gran Turismo 7. If you’re a Gran Turismo fan, get ready to set aside some time to watch because Sony is promising a lot of gameplay footage in this next State of Play.

PlayStation

This State of Play is special not only because it’s dedicated entirely to Gran Turismo 7, but also because it’s the first State of Play of 2022. With it, Sony promises “just over 30 minutes” of footage from the PS5 version of the game. While Sony’s post on the PlayStation Blog is painfully devoid of details, we expect the State of Play to go into a gameplay overview that shows viewers what they’ll be able to do in Gran Turismo 7 when it arrives in March.

The Gran Turismo 7 State of Play kicks off on Wednesday, February 2nd at 2:00 PM PST/5:00 PM EST. The show will be streaming on both Twitch and YouTube, though the YouTube live stream is already up and we’ve embedded it above. Just hit that link when the time is right and you’ll be whisked away to a world of sim-racing goodness.

Unfortunately, it sounds like only the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be on display during this State of Play, despite the fact that the game will be launching on PlayStation 4 as well. There is hope, however, that we’ll still see the PlayStation 4 version before release, as Sony showed the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West for the first time just last week. Perhaps we’ll get a similar reveal for Gran Turismo 7 as we get closer to its release date? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

We’ve already seen a fair amount of gameplay from Gran Turismo 7, as Sony has shared a couple of races on some well-known tracks. Above is a gameplay video that depicts a race at Daytona International Speedway, while below there’s a gameplay video featuring a race at Deep Forest Raceway.

We’ll undoubtedly see more later this week, so if you’re a Gran Turismo fan, be sure to set a reminder for Wednesday, February 2nd at 5:00 PM EST so you can catch the first State of Play of 2022. Gran Turismo 7 is out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4th, 2022.