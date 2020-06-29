PlayStation Plus gets a bonus free game in July for 10th anniversary

Today is the 10th anniversary of the launch of PlayStation Plus, and to celebrate, Sony has announced that subscribers will be getting three free games in July, one more than the standard two free games we’re used to seeing month in and month out. Two of those games are big-ticket titles, while the third is more of an experimental title that’s getting a chance at a much larger audience because of this PlayStation Plus promotion.

The first free game for July will be NBA 2K20, the most recent entry in 2K’s annual basketball series. It should only be a couple more months before its successor, NBA 2K21, is released, but there’s still some time left to clock some hours with NBA 2K20 before the next installment arrives. Of course, that’s assuming you don’t mind microtransactions and loot box mechanics that are a somewhat shameless in their integration.

If virtual slot machines aren’t your thing, then you might want to check out the second free game for July, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Anniversary. This version of the game was released back in 2016 and, in addition to the base game, includes all of the DLC, 5 classic skins for Lara, a new “Extreme Survivor” difficulty settings, and a new single-player story chapter.

The final free game for July, Erica, is definitely the most unique one of the bunch. Erica was released last year as something of an FMV take on the visual novel. Erica ditches traditional video games graphics in favor of full-motion video. Throughout the game, you’ll make choices regarding the path forward for Erica, so the game winds up playing like a Choose Your Own Adventure book.

In addition to offering three games in July, Sony will also be offering a free PS4 theme beginning later this week. We’ll also see a free multiplayer weekend kick off on July 4th at 12:01 AM local time and run through July 5th at 11:59 PM, so if you’re not currently subscribers to PlayStation Plus, you’ll at least get to take advantage of its multiplayer features for a couple of days. All three of the games listed above will go free on PlayStation Plus on July 7th and will remain free until August 3rd.