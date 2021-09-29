PlayStation Plus games for October may prove to be divisive

October begins in just a couple of days, which means we’re getting a new batch of PlayStation Plus games soon. Sony revealed the PlayStation Plus games for October 2021 earlier today, and as always, there’s one game for those who have managed to snag a PlayStation 5 and two for PlayStation 4. All in all, it seems to be a fairly quiet month for PlayStation Plus, but we’ll let subscribers be the ultimate judge of that.

In any case, the PlayStation 5 title up for grabs next month is Hell Let Loose. This World War II game features a first-person component layered under a “unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game,” according to Sony. It sounds like the fronts will shift as players participate in 50v50 battles, so if you want something with a little more depth than Call of Duty or Battlefield, Hell Let Loose might be worth a look.

On the PlayStation 4 side of things, we’ll see Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 offered through PlayStation Plus next month. While Hell Let Loose may very well be worth a download, these PlayStation 4 freebies may fall flat for many subscribers. Mortal Kombat X has long since been unseated by Mortal Kombat 11 – a game that itself is considered finished by NetherRealm – as the primary game in the Mortal Kombat series, so it’s hard to know how active the multiplayer community for Mortal Kombat X will be.

If you’re into golf, PGA Tour 2K21 is probably worth a download, because unlike many other sports franchises, the PGA Tour 2K series doesn’t see yearly releases. We don’t actually know when the next PGA Tour 2K game will come out, but until it does, PGA Tour 2K21 is the most recent installment and therefore one of the first destinations for those looking for a golf game.

All three of these games are going live on PlayStation Plus on October 5th, which means subscribers have until October 4th to claim the games from September. As a reminder, those games include Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS5, Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, and Hitman 2.