PlayStation Play at Home returns for one final promo, this time with in-game freebies

Throughout the pandemic, Sony has giving out free games and running promotions as part of its Play at Home initiative. Earlier this year, Sony tapped the Play at Home initiative to give out a collection of free indie games, an extended three-month subscription to Funimation, and free copies of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. While we thought that might be it for Play at Home, Sony is bringing it back once more, and this time, PlayStation users are getting free in-game items and currency.

Sony is handing out in-game freebies for a number of different games, including Rocket League, Brawlhalla, Destruction AllStars, MLB The Show 21, NBA 2K21, Rogue Company, World of Tanks/World of Warships, Warframe, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The vast majority of these freebies will be available beginning on May 17th – in fact, the only thing that won’t be available is the content for Warzone, which is going live a few days later on May 20th.

As for what you’ll be able to get, that obviously depends on the game. You can see most of the in-game bonuses in the table below. In Rocket League, for instance, you’ll get the PlayStation Plus pack, which grants four blue-colored customization items. In some games, you’ll get in-game currency as well. That’s true in the case of the Warframe: Starter Bundle, which grants players 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, a 7-day Affinity Booster, and the Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle.

The Play at Home perk for Warzone is particularly interesting, as you’ll get five hour-long double XP tokens that will be delivered in your Message of the Day. The tokens give you a chance to speed up leveling, but since they only last an hour, you’ll want to redeem them when you’ve got a solid block of free time ahead of you so you can maximize those gains.

All of the freebies for games other than Warzone go live on Monday, May 17th at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT and can be redeemed from the PlayStation Store, while the Warzone double XP tokens will go live on May 20th at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. All of the freebies – including those for Warzone – will be available until June 6th at 11:59 PM PDT/June 7th at 2:59 AM EDT. Sony says this is the final Play at Home promotion it’ll be hosting, so savor it while it lasts.