Pixel 6 Pro durability test is a big deal

The Pixel 6 and Android 12 represent a rather significant departure from Google’s past. The software is now designed to be easier to personalize and the hardware has been upgraded to keep up with current industry trends, including making your own mobile processor. Even the design of the Pixel 6 breaks away from tradition and gives the phone a unique visual identity. But does that uniqueness come at the cost of durability? Fortunately for us, JerryRigEverything isn’t one to shy from testing that out, even if it means potentially breaking the device.

The Pixel phones haven’t exactly been known for durability and hardware reliability, especially in the past two or three years. There have been questionable choices on materials, like using plastic for what should have been a premium Pixel 5, problems with the display panel that couldn’t be fixed by software solutions alone, and the like. Each Pixel generation is almost like a guessing game whether it’ll have any of those problems.

It’s a good thing, then, that a few YouTubers are more than willing to out a phone’s durability before they become even more widespread. The most common of those address fears of dropping phones on pavement while walking, but those aren’t the only accidents waiting to happen. JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson has been notorious for his three durability tests and is putting the Pixel 6 Pro to the same rigorous torture as any other phone.

The good news is that, at least as far as the basic tests are concerned, the Pixel 6 Pro survives without breaking a sweat. Sure, the Mohs level 6 and 7 picks do permanent damage to the screen, but that only means that it’ll mostly be safe from coins and other sharp objects in your pocket or bag. The in-screen fingerprint scanner also proved to be impervious to heady screen damages, which will hopefully provide some assurance regarding the security of the device on that level.

The best news is that the Pixel 6 Pro’s quirky design had no effect on the phone’s bend test results. It did give a bit of flex, like many phones, but it didn’t yield completely. There were also no gaps that appeared since the phone’s display and back are glued tight rather than held down by clips. Whether that design will make it harder to open up the phone for repairs, however, is a different question entirely.

The Pixel 6 Pro could at least give owners and prospective buyers some level of confidence that their phones won’t immediately break at the first brush with an accident. That said, it’s still a different matter if there are individual components that aren’t working properly. There are already reports of the Pixel 6 exhibiting some hardware-related issues that hopefully can be addressed by future software updates.