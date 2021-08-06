Pixel 5a price gets leaked weeks before launch

There has been a lot of attention lavished on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (not XL), and perhaps rightly so. Google is long overdue a premium contender, and the Android market has long deserved a “pure” Android flagship. Not everyone, however, might be a fan of the Pixel 6’s design or its rumored price tag. For these people, Google still has the Pixel 5a ready, and it is reportedly coming later this month with a price that will probably better appeal to the masses.

The “a” suffix clearly marks this as one of Google’s budget Pixels, but it’s not exactly a pushover. The Snapdragon 765G isn’t new, but it is still powerful enough to drive everyday needs, especially with 5G on top. 6GB is pretty much the base RAM for mid-range phones these days, and that’s decent enough for multi-tasking, especially with a vanilla Android experience.

Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech now says that his sources have revealed the price for the Pixel 5a. At around $450, it’s definitely on par with many mid-range 5G phones this season. Despite that label, it might have a few things that many users wish were available on more expensive flagships.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is one of those and might even be the biggest item on people’s wishlists. A large 4,650 mAh battery is also present, and a 90Hz 6.4-inch screen is already a staple of smartphones on all tiers these days. Unfortunately, there are also some cost-cutting measures made to achieve that price tag, like an IP67 rating and no wireless charging.

Prosser’s sources also claim that the Pixel 5a will debut on August 26. Availability will apparently be limited to online stores and Google’s physical stores only.