Pixel 5a leaked renders and specs don’t inspire much hope

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as they say, but few might find it hard to call the latest Pixel phones beautiful. True, they have their own character, in some respects, but some might be wishing this year’s round would offer something different. Unfortunately, changes might not come until a Pixel 6 later this year, and, at least based on these leaks about the Pixel 5a, we might experience a bit of a deja vu that could confuse some consumers in the long run.

There were three Pixel models launched last year, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 4a 5G. Despite the name, the Pixel 4a 5G actually had more in common with the Pixel 5 rather than the Pixel 4a, being practically a larger version of the Pixel 5. Now it seems that Google wants to add to the confusion with a Pixel 5a that is almost indistinguishable from the Pixel 4a 5G.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer, a.k.a. OnLeaks, the Pixel 5a with its 6.2-inch flat screen will be a dead knocker for the Pixel 4a 5G, just a bit thicker and longer. There’s still the thick chin on the bottom and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Everything is almost exactly the same, visually at least.

It does suggest that the Pixel 5a will also have much-loved features, like a headphone jack. The dual cameras might also be exactly the same which, in turn, are the same on both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

That does raise the question of what differences, if any, the Pixel 5a will have. It’s impossible to tell from 3D renders, of course, but we do expect at least some upgraded specs. Otherwise, there might not be much point in the phone at all.