Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G leaked in a major way

With August almost at its last stretch, Android fans will be counting down to the day when Google is expected to not only roll out Android 11 to the public but also reveal its next batch of smartphones. It already launched the Pixel 4a, of course, but that was just the opening salvo for 2020, albeit a late opening. The Pixel 5 will, of course, be its 2020 highlight but, if this new set of leaks is on the mark, it will have some competition from its cousin, the Pixel 4a 5G.

The two will almost be so identical Google could have just called the Pixel 4a 5G the Pixel 5a XL. That’s because the key differences will be in the two’s sizes and materials just a few specs. In most other cases, they’re nearly identical, especially in the specs that do count.

Both, for example, run on a Snapdragon 765G, the chip responsible for delivering 5G compatibility while keeping the price low. They even have the same set of cameras, according to a Reddit post, including a 16MP wide-angle camera and a 12.2MP main camera. They also both have strikingly similar designs, with the earpiece functioning as a second speaker, similar square camera bumps, and a punch-hole cutout for the 8MP front camera.

Of course, there are differences, especially ones that put the Pixel 5 just a few steps ahead. Those include a 90Hz display, a larger 4,000 mAh battery, and wireless charging support. In fact, the Pixel 5 also supports 5-watt reverse wireless charging. This flagship also sports a glass back, in contrast to the Pixel 4a 5G’s plastic, but, as expected, no 3.5mm headphone jack.

These are, of course, still unofficial but they do lineup with what we’ve heard so far. Google already put a $500 price tag on the Pixel 4a 5G so expect the Pixel 5 to also be a few steps ahead of that when they debut at the end of September.