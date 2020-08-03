Pixel 4a important detail leaks at the last minute

If the not so subtle clues that Google threw at the public a few days ago are what we think they are, we are just counting down the hours before its much-belated phone finally debuts. Whether the Pixel 4a is still even relevant at this point is going to be the biggest question mark for Google’s next budget phone but one detail may still make it worth considering will be its price tag. Fortunately, we may now have an idea about that, too, and it may at least seem to be on for the course.

The Pixel 4a is as mid-range as it will get. It is even powered by a Snapdragon 730G, which means no 5G at least for this particular model. There are rumors of a Pixel 4a 5G, though, one that has a Snapdragon 765G instead. Both are expected to be announced together tomorrow.

6GB of RAM and 128GB of fixed storage (this is a Google phone, after all), a 5.8-inch OLED screen, and a 3,140 mAh battery round up the phone’s basic specs. There’s 12 megapixel camera that’s flying solo, hopefully assisted by tons of Google AI goodness to make its performance bearable. The Pixel started with that much so it’s not exactly uncharted territory for Google.

It’s a return to basics and fortunately the basics that consumers may like. None of the fancy and barely usable Project Soli-based radar. In fact, you don’t get a bezel up there at all with just a punch-hole camera in the corner, a first for Google. There’s also a traditional fingerprint scanner on the back and, of course, a headphone jack.

Here's your official 360-degree look at the #Pixel4a in Just Black. Things to note…

– Punch-hole camera

– back fingerprint sensor

– accented power button (like usual)

– somewhat(?) symmetrical chin and bezels!! pic.twitter.com/fcxWte5Nur — Panda (@samsungbloat) August 1, 2020

The clincher here is really the leaked $349, which is actually normal for a mid-range phone. Considering you’re getting a “pure” Android phone with guaranteed updates, however, that price is probably a steal. The Pixel 4a, and perhaps the Pixel 4a 5G, is set to debut on Monday, August 3, with a launch set for August 20.