Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 might finally be coming next month

Samsung and Microsoft might be hogging the spotlight right now but Google could be grabbing it back in a few weeks’ time. The Pixel 4a it launched earlier this month was, of course, not its premier 2020 Android phone. That title belongs to the Pixel 5 and it might actually arrive on schedule this time, along with the promised 5G version of the mid-range Pixel 4a by the end of September. Presuming, of course, there are no more delays.

Google’s schedule for its Pixel phones seems to have been thrown into chaos far more than any other smartphone maker. On the one hand, Google is admittedly smaller than those OEMs but, on the other hand, it’s not a small company in the grand scheme of things. Either way, things may have gone back to normal and the latest word is two new Pixels are coming next month.

Earlier leaks, including one from Google France, put an early October pre-order date for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Of course, that didn’t really say when the phones would be announced. Now Jon Prosser is sharing that both phones will be coming on September 30, at least for some colors of the Pixel 4a 5G.

What we see in the system is Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

– September 30 Pixel 4a 5G (white)

– October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

It’s interesting that Google will be launching these two phones together, which probably hints at their similarities in hardware and perhaps in design as well. They are expected to run on a Snapdragon 765G, for example, which would be disappointing for Pixel 5 hopefuls. This would definitely be the first time that a “main” Pixel phone would have anything but a high-end processor.

What Prosser isn’t is whether there is an XL phone in that lineup somewhere. There were rumors of a Pixel 4a 5G XL that kept popping up again and again and there are even some questions about a Pixel 5 XL. It will definitely be an interesting period for Google’s Pixel phone and could determine the future of the phones in the long run.