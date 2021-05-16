Pinterest will experiment with a three-day livestreamed creator event

Pinterest plans to experiment with a live-streamed event later this month that will enable users to watch live videos from creators over the course of three days. The live content will be available to stream in the Pinterest mobile app and will cover a variety of topics, including recipes, exercise, and how-tos.

This will be the first time Pinterest has publicly tested live streaming content from its top creators to viewers, offering a potential new way for creators and followers to engage. The event will be exclusively available through the Pinterest mobile app from May 14 to 26.

Pinterest has the full schedule available on its “Live Session” website, revealing which creators will be participating, the topics they’ll cover, and when you’ll be able to tune in to participate. The live stream test will kick off with Peter Som on Monday, May 24, in a live stream covering some of his most pinned recipes.

Other live-streamed content will include things like ‘3 Meals, 10 Ingredients,’ repurposing leggings, how to improve your handstand, spa night at home, creating a vision board, setting up a morning routine, skincare, making floral cocktails, and more.

Users who plan to watch one or more of these broadcasts can head over to Pinterest’s Live Stream page and click the “Remind Me” button on each video preview. By doing this, you’ll get an alert before the broadcast starts, ensuring you don’t miss the opportunity to participate live.