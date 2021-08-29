Perfect 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 could be yours

When it comes to muscle cars in the 1970s, few were more highly desired than the Ford Mustang Boss 429. It was the most potent Mustang in its day, and they are incredibly valuable, particularly when perfectly restored and all original. When it comes original and perfectly restored examples, this 1970 Boss 429 is about as good as it gets.

The car is perfect down every nut and bolt and looks like the day it rolled off the assembly line. It is a gold winner in the Mustang Club of America Trailered Concourse class, meaning it’s as near-perfect as you can get. The car is KK number 2274 and features a 429 cubic inch, 375 horsepower V-8 under the hood.

The 429 cubic-inch V-8 is paired with a four-speed close-ratio manual transmission. A nationally recognized Boss restoration facility gave it a concourse quality frame-off restoration. The car is Grabber Green on the outside with Black Clarion knit/Corinthian vinyl interior.

The car is well optioned featuring a 3.91 Traction-Lok rear axle, convenience group, drag pack, electric clock, and rim blow deluxe steering wheel. It’s also optioned with a center console, AM radio, decor group, deluxe belts and warning lights, and competition suspension. It also features the iconic functional front air spoiler and a trunk-mounted battery.

The sale comes with a Marti Report detailing exactly how rare the car is and what options and features it had from the factory. Also included are numerous judging sheets from the various competitions it’s been in and photos of the car as it was being restored on a flash drive. There is no indication of how much the car might bring at auction when it crosses the auction block in Dallas from September 8 to the 11th at the Mecum Auctions event there. The car should bring well into the six-figure range.