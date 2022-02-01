Peloton Heart Rate Band arrives as comfier chest strap alternative

Peloton has taken the wraps off a new Bluetooth heart rate sensor designed to strap around the user’s arm. Though this isn’t the company’s first heart rate monitoring accessory, Peloton’s previously released alternative comes in the form of a chest strap, which some users find uncomfortable. The new design is joined by a considerably higher price tag, which may disappoint some customers.

Peloton

The new Peloton Heart Rate Band is a wearable fitness accessory designed to work with the company’s other products. According to Peloton, the Heart Rate Band should be positioned about “three fingers” below the elbow, where it stays put during a workout to gather heart rate data.

The wearable accessory — not to be confused with the Heart Rate Monitor — is offered in small and large sizes that cover arm circumferences from 7.5-inches to 13.5-inches. The new accessory is priced at $90, which is more than double the cost of Peloton’s Heart Rate Monitor ($34).

The Heart Rate Band uses optical sensors to collect information about the user’s heart rate, which is then shared with the wider Peloton ecosystem using a Bluetooth connection. The wearable sports five LEDs that serve as visual indicators for when users are in their target heart rate zones while working out.

In addition to sharing heart rate information with the Peloton Tread, Bike, and Bike+, the wearable will also support the company’s upcoming Guide product.

Peloton Guide and Heart Rate Band

In November 2021, Peloton introduced an upcoming product called Peloton Guide. This system, which is scheduled for release in early 2022, includes a device that resembles a large webcam. Guide’s camera captures the user, while built-in microphones enable voice control.

Guide includes a remote control, as well as a camera cover and microphone switch to ensure privacy. Among other things, the product uses artificial intelligence to monitor the user, analyze their movements while participating in strength training classes, and compare their form in real-time to that of the class instructor.

At the time of its initial announcement, Peloton said Guide would support the Heart Rate Band accessory. Guide still isn’t available, but users who already own a different Peloton workout machine can get the heart rate monitoring wearable now. However, if you plan to purchase the Guide system when it arrives, you may want to hold off on the Heart Rate Band for now.

Peloton said in November 2021 that Guide will launch with a $495 price tag and include a few bundled items, including the armband.