Peacock is about to add every episode of Saturday Night Live ever made

If you want to take a trek back down memory lane — or perhaps just catch up on the last few years of Saturday Night Live sketches — NBC’s Peacock will soon have you covered. The company is about to launch the full catalog of Saturday Night Live episodes to its streaming service, giving viewers access to all 45 seasons of the comedy show in a single destination. This marks a milestone for long-running series, which has never before been available to stream in its entirety from a single platform.

Saturday Night Live launched on cable television way back in October 1975, kicking off an IP that has proven consistently popular and successful. Many actors and comedians have come and gone from the show over the decades, using comedy to portray current politics and other events in a biting, humorous way. The nature of the show, which is composed of many small sketches, is ideal for the modern streaming environment.

Though Saturday Night Live has been available to stream in the past, the full 45 years of content have never been offered on a single streaming platform. NBCUniversal’s relatively new Peacock service will change that, according to Deadline, which reports that the complete catalog will be available to stream starting on October 1.

The streaming launch will come only two days ahead of the October 3 premiere of Saturday Night Live Season 46. Actor and comedian Chris Rock will be hosting the show on that date with Megan Thee Stallion scheduled to perform as the musical guest. The series has welcomed a huge number of notable guests in the past, including big names like Will Ferrell, John Belushi, Chris Farley, and more.

As for Peacock, the newly launched service is available to stream for free, though you’ll need to pay for the Premium plan to get access to the full library of content. Priced at $4.99/month, the Peacock Premium subscription offers ad-free viewing alongside access to originals, movies, live sports on NBC, and more.