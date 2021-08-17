Patent tips Ford may bring its Transit Trail van to the US

In Europe, there are a lot of cars available that we can’t get in the States. Often these cars the US is denied our cool sports cars or wagons. However, one of the Ford models that we can’t get stateside, at least for now, is a version of the Transit van called the Ford Transit Trail.

The Transit Trail first landed in Europe for the 2020 model year and is a factory off-road 4×4 van. It features off-road oriented touches like improved suspension travel, skid plates that protect the underbody, larger wheels and tires, more horsepower, and fender flares. In the UK, they have proven popular with those who enjoy camping out of an RV.

Here in the states, RVs are popular, and there is an increasing “van life” movement that sees some people giving up normal homes in favor of a mobile lifestyle with a smaller footprint. A new patent was filed on April 29, 2020, and was granted in the US on August 10 of this year, outlining a Transit Trail trim for the US.

Presumably, it would be the same Transit Trail van from the UK, which is offered with rear or all-wheel drive. The Trail also has a mechanical limited-slip differential, leather upholstery, and a fancy heated windshield. In the UK, diesel engines are much more popular than gasoline engines, but stateside it’s unlikely any of the diesel power options offered in the UK will be available.

Presumably, power would come from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which is rated at 310 horsepower and 400 pound-foot of torque. If Ford does bring the Transit Trail to the US, which is far from guaranteed, it would certainly be popular with RV manufacturers and DIY camper enthusiasts.