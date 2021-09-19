Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin reboot arrives on Paramount+ soon

The next movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise will arrive next month, but you’ll need a Paramount+ subscription to watch it. The movie, which is called Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, got its first trailer this weekend, giving fans of the long-running horror franchise their first look at its next title.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is a Paramount+ exclusive, meaning it won’t be coming to theaters or any other streaming services. Instead, you’ll need to sign up for the streaming service previously known as CBS All Access, which is priced at $4.99 if you pay monthly or $49.99 if you pay for a full year.

The movie’s existence isn’t a surprise — it was first announced back in February. However, few details about the next Paranormal Activity installment have been revealed, making the trailer the first real look at the movie and what fans can expect. The title comes from Blumhouse, the producer behind many horror movies.

This is essentially a reboot of the now-aging horror series, which first hit theaters back in 2007. Next of Kin marks the start of a new era for the title, apparently taking viewers back in time to what appears to be a colonial setting, though details are still sparse.

Paramount plans to release the movie on October 29, giving horror fans another movie to watch without going to the movie theater. The movie will be premiering quite a bit later than most of the horror movies hitting streaming services this year, which may help draw in those who need something to watch on Halloween.