Paramount+ pricing revealed ahead of March 4 launch

By now, most subscribers to the CBS All Access TV streaming platform know that it will be turning into Paramount+ early next month. ViacomCBS has unveiled the streaming strategy and slate of original programming headed to the new network. One of the most exciting things that it has announced is that select Paramount Pictures films will stream on Paramount+ following a short theatrical release.

Some of the big-name films subscribers will get to enjoy include A Quiet Place Part II, PAW PATROL: The Movie, and Mission: Impossible 7. Paramount+ is taking a page out of HBO Max’s book with the streaming of new movies, which is something many HBO Max fans really enjoy. Paramount+ will get over 50 original series that will premiere on the service over the next two years.

Some of these series will certainly get fans excited and include Halo, Frasier, Criminal Minds, iCarly, The Real World, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Other original projects include new shows in the Avatar, Yellowstone, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants universes. Yellowstone is of particular interest, being one of the most popular cable television shows out there.

The streaming service will continue offering big sporting leagues and events, including the NFL, Masters, PGA Tour, NCAA, SEC, the PGA Championship, and lots more. News offerings from CBS News will be included along with 60 Minutes and live streams from local news affiliates. Access to a 24-hour streaming new service CBSN will be included as well. A deal has been put in place with EPIX that will make some of the movies available on that service available via Paramount+.

Paramount+ will have two pricing tiers in the US with a premium plan at $9.99 per month or an ad-supported base plan at $4.99 per month viewing in June. Paramount+ will land in Latin American and Canada on March 4, 2021, Nordic areas on March 25, 2021, and in Australia later this year.