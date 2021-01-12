Panasonic shows off wireless device charging and HUD vehicle tech at CES 2021

Panasonic Automotive has unveiled new vehicle technology at CES 2021. The company has two variants of new in-vehicle wireless charging technology utilizing moving coil and static coil. Both variants provide in-vehicle charging for smart devices that meets or exceeds most current in-vehicle charging systems.

The moving coil charge variant uses tracking technology to target the user’s device. The wireless charging coil moves into the optimal position to align with the mobile device’s charging coil and quickly begins wireless charging. The moving coil technology has better coupling capability than other wireless charging systems and can deliver 15W of charging power.

The static coil version apparently has the same features but cannot target the devices charging coil by moving into the appropriate position. Both systems use the Qi 1.3 charging standard. Panasonic is also showing off a new augmented reality heads-up display for automobiles.

The Augmented Reality HUD combines the latest in optics, volume optimization, and imaging technology with AI technology from the Panasonic SPYDR cockpit domain controller, allowing it to render near-field and far-field content for vehicle information. The system can project information like speed, object and pedestrian detection, and mapping/route guidance.

The HUD projects 3D, AI-driven information into the driver’s line of sight to help reduce distraction. Panasonic uses eye-tracking technology to project information at the driver’s level of sight based on their eye position. Advanced optics allow for an expanded field-of-view for a virtual image distance of 10 meters or greater. It also improves the detection of pedestrians and objects using enhanced lowlight and nighttime views.

The system also has vibration control using proprietary camera image debility algorithms to enable AR icons to lock onto the driving environment even on bumpy roads. The system supports 4K resolution and is compact enough to be packaged into any vehicle configuration. 3D imaging radar sensors capture full 180-degree forward vision at a distance of up to 90 meters and across three lanes of traffic.