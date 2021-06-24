Overwatch headlines new Xbox Free Play Days weekend

Microsoft is hosting another Free Play Days event on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, making a handful of games free-to-play for the weekend. There are three games up for grabs this time, and they cover a pretty wide range of genres between them. This Free Play Days weekend is headlined by none other than Overwatch, which rolled out a cross-play beta earlier this week.

This isn’t just standard Overwatch that’s available through Free Play Days, though, but rather the Overwatch Origins Edition. The Origins Edition includes the base game and skins for five heroes: Reaper, Soldier: 76, Bastion, Pharah, and Tracer. It also includes in-game items for other Blizzard games, unlocking Tracer in Heroes of the Storm, a Baby Winston pet in World of Warcraft, portraits for StarCraft II, a Hearthstone card back, and Mercy Wings for Diablo III.

Overwatch is going free on Xbox alongside the launch of Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, a new limited-time event that grants players new icons, sprays, and an epic skin for Ashe by completing matches and watching Overwatch Twitch streams for a certain number of hours. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge is on now until July 5th.

Overwatch Origins Edition is joined by Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Warhammer: Verminitide 2 for this Free Play Days weekend. Neither game needs much introduction these days, but if you’re looking to play a wacky third-person action game or a co-op monster slayer this weekend, these two titles fit the bill pretty well.

As always, Free Play Days games are available to everyone subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While discounts usually accompany these Free Play Days weekends, Overwatch Origins Edition is actually the only title on sale, as its price has been reduced from $59.99 to $19.80 for the duration of the weekend.

Unfortunately, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Warhammer: Verminitide 2 are both still at their normal prices of $19.99 and $29.99, respectively, so it seems that if you want to keep them after the weekend is up, you’ll be paying full price for the privilege. All three games are available now through Sunday, June 27th at 11:59 PM PDT.