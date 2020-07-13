Overwatch Cities & Countries soundtrack arrives: How to stream it

Blizzard has released a new free soundtrack for its hit Overwatch game, offering fans new music related to the cities and countries featured in the fictional world. This isn’t the first album Blizzard has offered Overwatch for free; anyone can also stream its “Collector’s Edition Soundtrack” and the “Synaesthesia Auditiva” album, as well.

Blizzard announced the new album on July 12 just ahead of the ‘Sigma’s Maestro Challenge’ that will arrive tomorrow, July 14. ‘Cities & Countries’ can be streamed for free on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and iTunes, giving just about everyone their preferred option. The other two Overwatch albums are available on all of these platforms, as well, with the exception of YouTube.

What is that melody? A new collection of Overwatch music! 🎧 Listen to Overwatch: Cities & Countries today.

🎮 Play Sigma's Maestro Challenge on July 14. 🎵 https://t.co/zm0AhjxA3T pic.twitter.com/sKP9qvOEvL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 12, 2020

The new album features a total of 24 tracks, each named after a map destination in the game. ‘Cities & Countries’ amounts to a little over 42 minutes of playback, amounting to a solid piece of entertainment for those who enjoy the game.

These aren’t the only pieces of free content Blizzard offers its Overwatch fans; anyone can find the free content on the official game website here, where the company also offers several short stories and comic books (21 at the time of writing), as well as screenshots and wallpapers that can be downloaded.

Blizzard also has videos that introduce the stories of various characters, the most recent that involves the character Echo — there are a total of 69 videos. As for Overwatch itself, the game is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.