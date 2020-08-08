Original Quake game is now free, but only for this weekend

If you’re feeling nostalgic, now is a good time to fire up the Bethesda Launcher. During this weekend, the original Quake game is free to download, giving players a chance to own the classic title for free. The promotion comes amid the QuakeCon 2020 event, which is taking place entirely online this year due to the pandemic. Quake was first released in 1996.

The 1996 Quake game from id Software is the first in a long series of titles in the Quake series. The game followed the original DOOM game, which itself has remained popular with excellent modern remakes. The single-player game features the main character Ranger and an enemy named Quake, which utilized a Slipgate to send its minions to the human dimension.

In a tweet on the QuakeCon account on Friday, the team announced that Quake is now free to download through the Bethesda Launcher on PC, giving players the chance to re-experience the classic title. It’ll only remain free to download this weekend, however, so you have to act fast if you want to claim the promotion.

It's the 25th annual #QuakeCon, and to celebrate a quarter-century of #Quake we're giving away the game that started it all during QuakeCon at Home, FREE on the https://t.co/D8K4A0pZAc Launcher! https://t.co/90XO1phAOi pic.twitter.com/CcJlOI9MoA — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 7, 2020

Quite obviously, you must download the Bethesda Launcher on your gaming PC and then sign in to your Bethesda account in order to download the title. As with other game launchers, Bethesda Launcher is a portal to the company’s various titles; it is available for Windows 7 through Windows 10.

QuakeCon 2020, meanwhile, is taking place through August 9 entirely on Bethesda’s Twitch account. Today, August 8, includes invitational finals for DOOM Eternal Battlemode, a podcast about Fallout 76, tabletop gaming, some interviews, discussion about DOOM Eternal, and more. Sunday will bring a cosplay competition, a cooking show, a speedrun, and more.