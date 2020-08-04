Order guides hint at 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys Edition and more

An order guide has turned up online that shows Jeep intends to launch a couple of new model options for the Gladiator mid-sized pickup. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator line will include a Willys version and an 80th Anniversary Edition according to the leak. Both versions are packed with special exterior and interior enhancements.

The 2021 Gladiator Willys features 17-inch black wheels and mud-terrain tires. It will get Rubicon Cab Rock Rails and the Trac-Lok limited-slip differential. The 2TW version will include the technology and convenience groups while the Willys Sport won’t offer those features.

Other features include black exterior accents and body-color fender flares. The Willys Sport 2TK will sell for $35,245 with the Willys 2TW with the technology and convenience groups selling for $39,240. The 2021 80th Anniversary Edition is significantly more expensive.

This version will feature 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires. It will get an 8.4-inch screen on the radio and Premium Audio system. Special 80th Anniversary badging will be fitted to the exterior and the truck gets Neutral Gray exterior accents and remote start. Optional remote proximity keyless entry is available and the 2TQ package includes body-colored fender flares.

The MSRP for the 80th Anniversary Edition starts at $41,740 representing a $2375 package discount. For those wondering, the package discount on the Willys Sport works out to $1740 with the Willys package discount at $2040. After being highly anticipated and heavily hyped the Gladiator hasn’t sold that well during the coronavirus pandemic, but neither have many other vehicles. It’s worth noting that neither of these vehicles is confirmed by Jeep at this time.