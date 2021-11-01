Optoma UHZ50 laser projector offers true 4K and enhanced gaming mode

Optoma has unveiled its new UHZ50 Smart 4K UHD projector, a model designed for home entertainment use and gaming. The projector packs a number of notable features, including the promise of “true” 4K resolution at 60Hz, as well as a 1080p mode with 240Hz and a 4ms response time. The model is suitable for gamers as well as home entertainment buffs thanks to a dedicated Enhanced Gaming mode.

The new Optoma UHZ50 is designed for serious home entertainment setups, and for that reason, it’s no surprise the model comes with a big price tag of $2,799 USD. Those who are ready to put down the cash will find themselves on the receiving end of a laser projector packing a variety of ports, support for HDR and HLG, a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, and up to 30,000 hours of projection time from the laser light source.

Connectivity includes two USB ports for connecting media devices, as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports (including an eARC version), plus there’s HDCP 2.2 support. Though most buyers will no doubt use a soundbar or other higher-end audio setups, the UHZ50 includes two built-in 10-watt speakers. Beyond that, Optoma says its projector is designed for quiet operation at 26dB.

The projector likewise packs vertical lens shift, 1.3x zoom, and four corner correction, making it easier to set up the device and ensure the projected image shows up properly. Optoma promises “exceptional color accuracy” with DCI-P3 coverage, as well as a dedicated gaming model for connecting a console or PC.

Other features include a 16:9 native aspect ratio and 4:3 aspect ratio compatibility, a projected image size range from 34.1- to 302.4-inches, and compatibility with both side-by-side and full-screen 3D content. Software, meanwhile, includes an integrated media player, access to the major video streaming apps, and voice control support.