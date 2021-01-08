OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G gives DxOMark a few surprises

Compared to its Find line of smartphones, OPPO’s Reno leads its mid-range family. While the performance of mid-tier devices has been catching up to high-end premium phones, especially in the 5G department, their photography performance still leaves a lot to be desired. Once in a while, a mid-range smartphone does rise among the ranks and, depending on your needs, OPPO’s Reno4 Pro 5G could actually be that.

We already reviewed the OPPO Reno4 Pro last year and found it to be a decent phone for its price tier. Its cameras performed well enough in ideal conditions though they naturally couldn’t stand up to more expensive smartphones. DxOMark put the phone through its latest version of benchmarks and its results line up.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G was praised for accurate exposure and good dynamic range, especially in ideal lighting conditions. The tests, however, also revealed some warts, particularly when it comes to handling noise and artifacts. Quality also degrades as lighting goes down.

The phone, however, managed to impress DxOMark a bit when it came to video recording, which was tested at 4K 30fps. While it exhibited the same weaknesses in still photos, it still managed a good 101 in videos, earning it a place in the top 20 in DxOMark’s list.

Although the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G ends way down the list in terms of overall performance, it does manage to surpass its peers on the same price tier. DxOMark does warn that prices at this tier can shift every so often and it might not be long before OPPO loses that advantage.