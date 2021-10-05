OPPO ColorOS 12 beta comes with new software update promises

The Android landscape has definitely changed significantly in the past few years. Huawei is no longer n the Top Five, and the likes of Xiaomi and OPPO have risen through the ranks more than ever before. Software updates have also become an important bullet point for manufacturers who are now racing to prove they’re part of that growing trend. In light of that, OPPO is one of the first to announce the global version of its upcoming ColorOS 12 and is making a stronger public commitment to supporting its myriad phones.

In the past, brands that fall under the “Chinese” category were widely considered to be bad apples when it came to Android software and updates. They offered heavily modified experiences, often criticized for copying Apple, that resulted in slow or even non-existent security fixes and major upgrades. That, however, feels like a distant past now, and companies like OPPO have worked hard to change that perception and deliver a cleaner Android experience with timely updates.

The company has, in fact, been working on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 for a few months now. Its announcement today brings the beta testing program to global markets. In particular, it is rolling out the update to its OPPO Find X3 Pro flagship in Indonesia and Malaysia, for starters.

OPPO hasn’t gone into detail about how the global version of ColorOS 12 will differ from the Chinese version it revealed last month. There will, of course, be a focus on personalization and customization, along with exclusive features like FlexDrop. The company is holding an online press event on October 11 at 09:00 AM GMT (05:00 AM Eastern Time) for more information. You can check the YouTube video below when it goes live.

Just as important as the ColorOS 12 announcement is OPPO’s new software update policy that will see the Find X series receive three major Android update along with the already promised four years of security updates. The OPPO Reno, F, and K series will get two major Android upgrades, while the OPPO A line will get one. Some might find that commitment still lacking, but OPPO has at least been honest about the difficulties in improving its processes. If it does manage to keep its promises, it would still be a big leap for the company as it continues to push its brand to international markets.