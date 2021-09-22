OnStar Guardian is getting its own Alexa skill for home emergencies

OnStar Guardian, the safety app that helps families stay connected with each other, will soon have its own Amazon Alexa skill. With the expanded support, which GM says is coming soon, Alexa users will be able to use their voice to contact OnStar advisors and more using the smart home devices they already own.

OnStar Guardian is a safety platform that includes support for both GM and non-GM vehicles; it is available to download on iOS and Android devices, enabling users to make emergency SOS calls, get roadside assistance, contact OnStar, and see where their family members are on a map.

The Alexa skill will, once it arrives, enable subscribers to access OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisors from their home using their Alexa smart speaker or display. The skill utilizes the command, “Alexa, call for help,” and it can be utilized for things like a home break-in, medical emergencies, and similar unexpected situations while at home.

The OnStar Guardian Alexa skill will be available in the US to only select subscribers initially, though GM says it plans to roll out the skill to more users early next year. You’ll need a compatible Alexa device, examples of which include the Echo and Echo Dot speakers. GM says OnStar members will get more info in the form of an email.

In a statement about the upcoming Alexa skill, GM Global Innovation VP Pam Fletcher said: