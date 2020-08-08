OnePlus owners get exclusive access to PUBG Mobile’s new 90fps support

PUBG Mobile, the version of the battle royale game designed for smartphones and tablets, is now available with support for 90fps gameplay…but only on certain OnePlus phones. The companies announced a partnership last week that gives OnePlus 7T series, 7 Pro, and 8 series device owners access to this smoother gameplay, but that exclusively won’t last forever. Certain countries are excluded from the feature, as well.

Smartphones are not the ideal platform for playing games like PUBG Mobile, but certain handsets are fairly capable of handling these titles, all things considered. The frame rate remains a problem, however, with most mobile games topping out at 30fps — something that has changed for some PUBG Mobile players and that will be more broadly available in the near future.

On Thursday, OnePlus announced that it has teamed with the team behind PUBG Mobile to offer some of its device owners exclusive access to the new support for playing at 90fps. The feature went live for owners of the aforementioned OnePlus phone models and will remain exclusive to them until September 6, beyond which other mobile gamers will get access, too.

There is an exception to this, one that isn’t explained: players in South Korea, Mainland China, and Japan are excluded from the 90fps exclusivity period, meaning they’ll have to wait until September like everyone else. Quite obviously, players who have access to this feature will have an advantage over players stuck at a lower frame rate.

Talking about this partnership is OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who said: