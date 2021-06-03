OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs leak has everything you want to know

Last year, OnePlus embarked on a new journey towards the mid-tier smartphone market with its new Nord series, and, at least according to the company, they are hot-selling items in markets where they launched. It’s a bit curious, then, that the next OnePlus Nord that the company will launch might actually be a slight downgrade from the first one. Regardless, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is coming next week and this latest leak leaves no stone unturned.

Granted, the switch from a Snapdragon 765G in the OnePlus Nord to the Snapdragon 750G rumored for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G isn’t as big a step down as it may sound. Dropping from two to a single 16MP front-facing camera, on the other hand, may disappoint some but is probably negligible. There is also one less camera on its back but the main camera does get upgraded to 64MP.

In other aspects, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G does have some upgrades but a lot is also the same, at least according to MySmartPrice’s report. The battery is larger at 4,500 mAh but the memory and storage selections are the same as last year’s model, which means 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is also present last year.

All in all, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G seems to live up to its name of being a “Core Edition”, which means a distilled OnePlus Nord experience. Whether or not it will live up to expectations as a successor of the first OnePlus Nord remains to be seen when the company unveils it on June 10.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost around 25,000 INR, roughly $340. Of course, OnePlus already announced that it will launch first in India and European markets and North American customers will have to wait for a much more “distilled” OnePlus Nord N200 5G later this year.