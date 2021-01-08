OnePlus Band design and features confirmed by new OnePlus Health app

OnePlus has long been expected to soon launch its first-ever wearable and leaks have been rather abundant about what that will be. Now it seems that even the company itself is throwing breadcrumbs for us to follow, intentionally or otherwise. It has published a new OnePlus Health app on Google Play Store for the public to see and, fortunately for us, it holds a lot of clues about the upcoming OnePlus Band, except perhaps its name.

Having a health and fitness app of its own is pretty much a sure sign of an incoming fitness-oriented accessory. The app itself isn’t that remarkable and looks like any other health app. It does, however, confirm the features that the OnePlus Band would have at launch.

There is, for example, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, as expected, but there is also confirmation of SpO2 measurement. The app also lets you track your runs on a map and set daily goals, again, staples of fitness apps.

The OnePlus Band won’t just be a fitness tracker but also a smartphone extension. That includes not only notification settings but even watch face choices. This is also where what is presumably the OnePlus Band shows itself and it isn’t surprising that it might trigger a sense of deja vu in some.

Presuming this is really the OnePlus Band, it has an eerie but not unexpected resemblance to OPPO’s own Band. The OnePlus Health app itself looks similar to OPPO’s version, further cementing the family ties between the two companies. Not that it would matter to OnePlus customers that will undoubtedly try to grab one anyway.