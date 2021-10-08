OnePlus 9 RT 5G is confirmed for next week

OnePlus officially said there would be no “T” model of its flagship phone this year. It did, however, leave the door open for something else to take its place. There have been rumors that there will at least be a “T” version of the unexpected OnePlus 9R that was launched back in March. As it turns out, those expectations were right on the mark, and the company has officially teased its existence with an announcement date next week.

Judging by the Nord line, it’s not exactly surprising to see OnePlus’ branding going all over the place. In addition to the main OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagships, the company also launched a OnePlus 9R almost out of the blue. The differences between the two are very minimal, practically just the Snapdragon 870 5G on the “R” phone. It is puzzling, then, that it would get a OnePlus 9 RT successor when the OnePlus 9 probably won’t.

After some renders of the phone were leaked, OnePlus apparently chose to just confirm the OnePlus 9 RT’s existence and its actual debut date. Of course, it doesn’t go into any detail about the phone but instead talks about the achievements OnePlus has made over the years. These include the use of Snapdragon 8 series processors, as well as the new “standard” 120Hz refresh rate for its displays.

The landing page does give a few glimpses of the phone’s design, which is mostly similar to the OnePlus 9R. The composition of the cameras on the back is a bit different, though, and while the screen doesn’t show a punch-hole cutout, it’s most likely just a render rather than an actual representation.

What the OnePlus 9 RT will bring to the table, we’ll have to wait and see. There are expectations of an upgrade to a Snapdragon 888, but that wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for this year’s high-end flagships. Thankfully, it won’t be a long wait, as OnePlus set its announcement on the 13th of October at 7:30 PM in China (7:30 AM US Eastern).