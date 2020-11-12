OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 10.0.1 update brings back camera EIS

OnePlus is getting a lot of flack now for its unexpected stance on Android updates for the OnePlus Nord but, to its credit, the company has had a more commendable record compared to other companies. It has, for example, even extended its updates to older models, like the OnePlus 5 and 5T from way back in 2017. Those two phones are getting yet another update and although it’s not that big, it brings much-needed fixes that have remained unaddressed for almost half a year.

It was definitely a surprise when OnePlus revealed last year that its 2017 duo would be getting updated to OxygenOS 10 which, in turn, meant they were getting Android 10 as well. It was definitely more than what some manufacturers would promise, some even trying to weasel out of two-year commitments. That update finally rolled out in May but was a bit of a mixed bag.

The update had quite a few bugs, including one that forced OnePlus to stop the roll for a long while. OnePlus also had to remove some features, particularly Electronic Image Stabilization or EIS. That one is finally making a comeback and will hopefully improve the two phones’ photography performance.

The OxygenOS 10.0.1 update also brings in the semi-latest Android security patches from September and fixes a few other issues as well. The OnePlus 5T, in particular, is getting a back action when swiping from the bottom of the screen. This is absent on the OnePlus 5, which still has a bottom home button that makes full-screen gestures pretty much impractical.

This follow-up update to the OnePlus 5 and 5T shows how important updates are for every phone, no matter the age or tier. That’s what makes OnePlus’ unexpected revelation about the OnePlus Nord series almost devastating to the brand’s fans. Hopefully, the company will relent and once again prove that it will never settle.