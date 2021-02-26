One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 brings new experiences

Samsung has announced new experiences and interactions for its Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone with the introduction of One UI 3.1. Since last December, owners of the smartphone have been enjoying One UI 3 with Android 11 on the device. The device maker says that following the release of One UI 3.1, the user experience on the foldable device will get better.

Users are now able to multitask more efficiently on the Galaxy Z Fold2. The update simplifies everyday interactions on the device, and the user interface provides a more natural visual experience. Among the significant changes with the update is the ability for users to instantly return to up to three previously opened Multi-Active Windows on the main screen using a new Recents tab. Users can also bring two Multi-Active Windows directly from the main screen to the Cover Screen using the Recents tab.

The update also allows the launch of Multi-Active Windows directly from notifications in the Quick Panel via a long press, drag and drop of the relevant notification to open apps with Multi-Active Window. That is a function that will allow users to reply to an urgent message while looking at a document. The One UI 3.1 update also aims to make everyday interactions on the smartphone easier and faster.

Users don’t have to reach for the power button to turn off the screen by enabling a feature called “Palm touch to turn off screen” in settings. When activated, both the Cover and Main Screen can be put on standby with the touch of a palm or double-tap. New flexibility has also been added to the Camera app. With this update, shooting in Flex mode allows the position of the controls to be adjusted for comfort.

Samsung has also added the Delete and Share button to the preview window in Flex mode. Quick panel notifications are now categorized, allowing users to switch between different media controls by swiping in the Quick Panel. On both the Cover and Main Screen, weather widgets are synchronized, providing the same information no matter where it’s viewed. Video calls in Flex mode can allow the user to fill the top half of the display with the video of the person they are speaking to. Updated Light and Dark themes also bring additional depth to the smartphone’s visual experience adding a vertical volume slider to minimize screen clutter.