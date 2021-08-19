One-Off Heritage Customs Valiance takes the new Defender to the extreme

Heritage Customs has taken a new 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 P400e PHEV and customized it for a European television presenter named Winston Gerschtanowitz. The customizations include new forged 22-inch diamond cut Space Cowboy wheels. The interior and exterior were also completely remade.

Heritage Customs repainted the exterior of the Defender in a color called Santorini Black. The interior was reupholstered in custom black leather and Alcantara. The official name for the customized vehicle is the Heritage Customs Valiance. The exterior of the standard Defender has subtle changes, including over fenders for the body, and all external components, including the bumpers, were painted the same color.

Parts of the interior were also painted the same color as the exterior, including the dashboard, door handles, lower speaker covers, and other elements. The custom black leather and quilted Alcantara upholstery were added to the seats, door cards, upper speaker covers, and dash. All of the custom upholstery work has contrasting off-white stitching.

Heritage Customs builds the Valiance on a per request basis, with each project 100 percent customized for the buyer. The buyer also gets sketches showing what the customized vehicle will look like and gets to customize the vehicle to suit their individual tastes. Since the vehicles are heavily customized, pricing is unannounced and will vary depending on the modifications.

Heritage Customs says the design and construction process takes about 1.5 months. The company is selling its wheels with 20-inch offerings starting at €765 while 22-inch wheels start at €895. Wheels specifically for the new Defender are the main focus of the company. The wheels do appear to be more street-oriented despite the durable off-road nature of the Defender.